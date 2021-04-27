Tesla reports higher profits and says expansion is on track

Tesla reported a jump in first-quarter profits Monday on surging electric vehicle sales, and the manufacturer said it was on track to boost automotive capacity at factories in three countries.

The electric car maker set production and delivery records in the quarter, with the auto industry upstart's Model 3 becoming the best-selling premier sedan in the world, according to chief executive Elon Musk.

"Only three and a half years into production and with just two factories, for Model 3 to be out-selling its combustion engine competitors is quite remarkable."

But Monday's results were strong as Tesla essentially maintained its output from the fourth quarter despite "multiple" challenges that included the semiconductor shortage that has roiled the auto industry worldwide.

- 'Over the hump' -

"If there was any doubt whether Tesla is 'over the hump' of being a successful start-up company, I think it's gone now."

Tesla, which was co-founded by Musk with the mission of remaking the automotive market, noted the stream of new electric models unveiled by rivals including Detroit's "Big Three" automakers, and US President Joe Biden's promotion of electric car usage.

"We are moving as quickly as possible to add more production capacity."

While the earnings topped estimates, the company has faced scrutiny over its "Autopilot" technology following crashes.

Tesla has been working with investigators, and a study of the wreckage indicated there was someone at the wheel at the time of the impact, according to vice president of vehicle engineering Lars Moravy.

Tesla's auto-steer feature was not engaged, he added.

The scene quickly went viral on Chinese social media, where trigger-happy users often take aim at both foreign and domestic brands over perceived malfeasance.

Shares of Tesla fell nearly 2.5 percent in after-hours trading, with one analyst attributing the slip to a lack of a clear projection on production expectations for this year.

