Massive headache looming for Tesla

ONE of Tesla's key suppliers may hold the key to how soon we see the maker's future models in Australia.

Panasonic - which supplies batteries to Tesla - recently said that the company will run out of batteries if Tesla expands production.

Panasonic chief Kazuhiro Tsuga told Bloomberg: "Batteries will run out if Tesla starts to sell the Model Y and expands its business next year.

"What will we do then? It's one of a few topics to discuss with Tesla, including battery (production) in China."

Production of the Tesla Model Y could be delayed because Panasonic can’t supply enough batteries.

Tesla revealed the Model Y compact SUV in March this year and is planning to sell the vehicle from the third quarter of next year in the US.

However, now Tesla's main battery supplier says that this time frame isn't possible unless new production facilities are opened, potentially in China.

This follows the electric car company's supremo, Elon Musk, taking a dig at Panasonic on Twitter.

In the tweet Musk said slow battery production was holding back deliveries of the Model 3 since July last year.

The company had a well publicised struggle producing the Model 3 with Musk saying that the company was in "production hell" and that he aged five years in one during 2018.

The Tesla boss said last month that the company wouldn't spend any more money on battery production until Panasonic fully utilised the production lines they already have.

The Tesla Model Y will use the same battery packs as the Model 3 - with capacity ranging from 50kWh to 75kWh - which would put extreme strain on the already stretched battery facilities.

Australia is one of the last markets in the world to see new models. Local buyers are still waiting for the arrival of the Model 3 even though some buyers put down deposits more than three years ago. Any battery production issues could push the arrival of the Model Y well into next the decade.