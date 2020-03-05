Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

Terrifying break-in: Mum sexually assaulted while she slept

5th Mar 2020 6:06 AM

A MAN will face court today after he allegedly broke into a Goonellabah home and sexually touched a woman who was sleeping next to her two daughters.

On Wednesday, a 33-year-old woman and her two daughters, aged four and five, were asleep in their Allingham Place, Goonellabah home, all sharing the same bed.

About 4am the woman was woken by a man sitting on her bed sexually touching her.

She screamed, and the man ran from the premises.

Officers from Richmond Police District attended and commenced an investigation with the assistance of detectives and crime scene officers.

About 3pm yesterday, a 19-year-old man was arrested at a home in Simpson Place, Goonellabah.

He was taken to Lismore Police Station where he was charged with aggravated break and enter commit serious indictable offence (sexual touching).

He was refused bail and will appear in Lismore Local Court today.

The two children were not harmed during the incident.

More Stories

Show More
break in northern rivers crime sexual assault
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Virus economic impact ‘deeper, longer’ than SARS

        premium_icon Virus economic impact ‘deeper, longer’ than SARS

        Business The 2003 SARS outbreak wiped out $40 billion internationally. Now Australia’s top finance boss has revealed the ‘deep’ impact coronavirus is expected to have on our...

        Hawks' new coach faces tough 'rebuilding' season

        premium_icon Hawks' new coach faces tough 'rebuilding' season

        News New A-grade coach steps into tough gig

        Man’s water carting ends in expensive fine, loss of licence

        premium_icon Man’s water carting ends in expensive fine, loss of licence

        News WITH no water and a “freaking-out” partner, this man did what he had to do during...

        JOBS: 10+ new opportunities up for grabs this week

        premium_icon JOBS: 10+ new opportunities up for grabs this week

        Careers From jobs in bakeries and supermarkets to positions with council and global...