‘I’m gonna kill you’: Woman’s terrifying abduction

WARNING: DISTRESSING

SHOCKING footage shows the moment an unsuspecting woman was snatched in a horrific abduction.

Taken by a doorbell camera, the black and white images show a 28-year-old woman from Richmond Hill in Toronto, Canada waiting at her mate's house after ringing her bell.

Nobody answers and she can be seen turning around as a dark car pulls up behind her.

A man - who police believe may have been armed with a handgun - can then be seen walking quickly towards her and making threats.

"I'm gonna kill you, you wanna?" he can be heard saying. "Get in the f***ing car."

The horrific footage then shows the man dragging the woman by her hair as she yells that she thinks she's going to die.

"I think I'm going to die," she tells the attacker - who chillingly responds by simply saying: "Good."

He can then be seen driving away with the woman in the car.

The footage sent shockwaves through Toronto and a Canada-wide warrant has now been issued for the suspect.

The abducted woman has since been located in good health.

Police said on Friday that they were searching for 27-year-old Jonathan McLennan of Toronto in connection with the case and urged him to turn himself in.