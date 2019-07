The crime scene at Plainland, near Porters Plainland Hotel, where a man was stabbed and killed on July 1.

ALI KUCHEL

POLICE are still hunting for two suspects who fled the scene of an overnight stabbing in the Lockyer Valley.

On Monday night at about 6pm, a 50-year-old man was stabbed and killed near Porter's Plainland Hotel. Two men fled the scene in a black sedan.

A spokesperson for Queensland Police confirmed the two suspects had not been apprehended and were at still at large.

