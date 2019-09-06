Menu
ON SHOW: Esk Community Choir's Terrific Tenors will take to the stage this Sunday.
Terrific Tenors take to the stage in their own right

Dominic Elsome
by
6th Sep 2019 2:15 PM

IT'S GOING to be all about the men on Sunday, as the Esk Community Choir celebrate their male voices with a terrific performance in Toogoolawah.

The Terrific Tenors will be strutting their stuff on stage at the Alexandra Hall with a colourful presentation of songs from many of the musicals and musical theatre.

Choir publicity officer Susie Walker said the concert was to give the male voices a moment to shine in their own right.

"They're going to be doing a concert with lots of ensembles, solos, duets and small group performances,” Ms Walker said.

"The Esk Community Choir has really always been ladies and the men, and the men have always supported the ladies to a certain extent.

"So this time we were going to be be able to showcase the men and showcase their talents on their own.”

Made possible through the generosity of St John Biarra Lodge No. 73, an ensemble of orchestral instrumentalists will be coming from the Sunshine Coast to amplify the already sublime accompaniments.

Ms Walker encouraged the community to come along for an afternoon of fun and music.

"It's a very light heart - there's going to be music from a lot of musicals from many decades ago to modern,” she said.

"It's always a lot of fun. It's just a light hearted Sunday afternoon of entertainment.”

Boutique Meats, along with Alcheringa Holiday House, Binna Burra in the magnificent Lamington National Park have also come on board with spectacular raffle and lucky door prizes some happy ticket holders will be taking home.

Tickets will be sold at the door with adults $15, concession $12, students $10 and under 12s for free.

For further details phone Kathleen on 0406 659239 or check out the Choir's website, eskchoir.webs.com/upcomingevents

Gatton Star

