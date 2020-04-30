Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Terri Irwin and Bindi Irwin stand together. Giraffe in the background Picture KATE BERRY
Terri Irwin and Bindi Irwin stand together. Giraffe in the background Picture KATE BERRY
Celebrity

Terri on Bindi’s wedding and US TV special screening

Tegan Annett
30th Apr 2020 3:30 PM | Updated: 4:36 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TERRI Irwin has opened up on her daughter's pandemic wedding, and the decision for the TV wedding special to air in the US before Australia.

Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell's wedding was brought forward to March 25 ahead of the introduction of new wedding restrictions due to Covid-19.

"There's some amazing people in the community," Terri said.

"Like saying to the woman baking the cake that you don't have three days, you have this morning.

"We all worked together … it was just spectacular."

Robert walked Bindi down the aisle at Australia Zoo with one of the zoo's koalas, Brandy.

She said the wedding special aired in the United States first, similarly to late husband Steve's Crocodile Hunter series, because Animal Planet's headquarters are in the US.

The special will be aired in Australia from May 23.

"Animal Planet's headquarters are in the United States … it will be coming to Australia on May 23," she said.

"We're really excited to share that with Australia."

More Stories

australia zoo wedding bindi irwin wedding covid-19 restrictions terri irwin
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        THINGS TO DO: Where you can go this weekend

        premium_icon THINGS TO DO: Where you can go this weekend

        Whats On With restrictions set to be reduced from Saturday, this will be the first opportunity many locals get to leave the house for recreational reasons.

        ‘Curve smashed’: QLD records zero new cases

        ‘Curve smashed’: QLD records zero new cases

        News Coronavirus Queensland: Zero new cases recorded

        Highway drivers more drunk, speeding faster in lockdown

        premium_icon Highway drivers more drunk, speeding faster in lockdown

        Crime Traffic enforcement is as strong as ever, so don’t take any chances

        Demand for petrol halves despite record low prices

        premium_icon Demand for petrol halves despite record low prices

        Business Fewer customers and smaller transactions at petrol pumps are hitting servos hard...