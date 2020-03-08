Terri Irwin sets record straight on those romance rumours

TERRI IRWIN laughs her deep chuckle as she lists just some of the men she's been linked with, engaged to, or having a love child with, since her husband died.

"So far it's 25 men I have had a relationship with," she grins.

"I have kept track because it's kind of funny … let's see, apparently it's all the Hogans - that's Paul and Hulk; Russell Crowe, and most recently, it's Richard Wilkins."

Her head tilts slightly to one side as she considers her apparent never-ending supply of hot and cold running beaus.

Terri Irwin: “I actually do really love him [Russell Crowe] because he loved Steve and they were such good friends.” Picture: Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles

"I think the most flattering would be Russell because he is such a good person, and a very good friend to our family, and I actually do really love him because he loved Steve and they were such good friends.

"You know, he stepped up so much when Steve died. Russell was the very first person to call me afterwards, and he just said, 'I am so, so sorry'.

"It meant a lot and now I kind of feel sorry for him because he is forever being linked to me so I could be cramping his style - same for Richard Wilkins.

Terri Irwin is not, and has never, dated Richard Wilkins. Picture: Nigel Hallett

"So, I'm sorry Richard Wilkins, and I'm happy to set the record straight that we are not dating."

She's also, for the record, not dating Hugh Jackman, a post-Miley Cyrus Liam Hemsworth, Paul or Hulk Hogan or any one of the many men she's been associated with over the years since Steve's death; because the truth is Terri Irwin is not dating anyone, and hasn't done so since that day in September 2006.

"All those stories, you know, some are funny, and some are flattering and some are mean because they have the power to hurt people who are in other, real relationships.

"So, that's not right, but I am not the only person on the planet who has had false things said about them."

Steve Irwin, Terri and Bindi, at the Sydney premiere The Crocodile Hunter in September 2002.

"It's no different to anyone's life - we all have or have had someone who says something mean or nasty or not true about us.

"It's just that mine is in a magazine, while everyone else's in on Twitter or in the office or in the schoolyard, so I look it at like that.

"I don't respond, and I don't knee jerk, you know what I do instead?"

Terri Irwin straightens.

"I do the work."

"That's all you can do, just let your work speak for you. And I want to say to other people who might be worrying about what people say about them to ask yourself this question - are you an ethical, hardworking, honest person doing the best you can?

Wrestling legend Hulk Hogan, the face of a $7 million online Fantasy Fishing competition.

"Then you have nothing to defend. And understand that what you are dealing with is envy. So, if someone is bullying you at work or at school or on Facebook or wherever it is, it is always envy.

"You have something that they perceive that they wish they had."

“ … let’s see, apparently it’s all the Hogans – that’s Paul and Hulk. Picture: Justin Lloyd