Tenthill feels mother nature's fury

DAMAGE DONE: The Ropehill Community Sport Centre felt the full force of the storm on Thursday afternoon. Contributed

IT CAME and went in a flash, but the storm that passed through Tenthill last week certainly left it's mark.

The Ropehill Community Sport Centre, home to the Southern Lockyer Cricket Club, Ropehill Little Athletics and Lockyer Veterans Cricket, felt the full force of mother nature's fury last Thursday between 3.30-4pm.

Centre president Graeme Zirbel, whose home overlooks the grounds, said while there was no structural damage to his or neighbours' houses, heavy winds had still caused plenty of harm.

Trees and branches were littered across his property, as well as the cricket oval and fields below and the centre's infrastructure took most of the damage.

One sight screen blew down onto the playground behind it, another sight screen will also need replacing and extensive damage was done to the practice nets and oval fence.

He said initial talks have been held with Lockyer MP Jim McDonald and Federal Member for Wright Scott Buchholz about setting up a fund to replace them.

"(Funding) is very much up in the air,” he said.

Farmer Chris Natalier, who also serves as Southern Lockyer's A-grade captain, estimated around $50,000 worth of damage had been done to his farm 1km down the road.

The storm seemed to only hit a small area as it swept through for close to half an hour.

"I've never been in a cyclone before but I reckon it was somewhat like that,” Mr Natalier said.

"The next farm below us had no damage.”

A boom irrigator was blown over and twisted up, part of a shed's roof had blown off, two big sliding doors on another shed were blown in and a pump shed was blown to "smithereens.”

A clean up of the fields was conducted on Friday and Saturday with members of other clubs also helping out the Southern Lockyer players.

"We had a few members from our cricket club up there cleaning up,” he said.

"We need to thank the Laidley Bluedogs who came over on their own free will and helped us out.

"The club's trying to get a few donations together, anybody who is prepared to help please get in contact.”