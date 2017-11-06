Tent Hill school's unique family connection

FAMILY ROOTS: Glenn Zischke, Andrea Zielke, Caitlin Stait and Beau Stait all learned their letters at Tent Hill Lower State School.

THE air-conditioned and computer-stocked school that Beau Stait attends is almost a world away from the single building his great-grandfather knew but Glenn Zischke still holds memories of the same playground where Beau spends his lunchtimes.

Four generations of Mr Zischke's family have sought their education at Tent Hill Lower State School, beginning with himself in 1946.

His daughter, Andrea Zielke, enrolled in 1970, Andrea's daughter, Caitlin Stait, enrolled in 1993 and now Caitlin's son, Beau, has begun his first year at the tight-knit school where his family spent their childhoods.

Beau said he liked how his great-granddad's place was so close and his mother said she was happy to see her son in her old stomping grounds.

"I think it's really special that Beau's coming here,” she said.

"I had a really positive experience when I was at school here and Beau's had an amazing first year.”

Mr Zischke still lives across the road in the house where Ms Zielke grew up and both remember being taught by the same man - Mr Miebusch, who was the only teacher between 20-45 students.

"He taught everything,” Mr Zischke said.

"On a Saturday he'd come and help us pick pumpkins on the farm.

"We got to know a lot about him but we still respected him.

"He was the authority in the school and what he said was what we did.”

In her school days, Ms Zielke recalled visiting her teacher's home and learning basket weaving, cooking and geography from Mrs Miebusch.

"I remember a couple of times a week we'd have a map of the world and we'd have to just go through it with her,” she said.

"She wasn't the teacher but she did things like that.”

Now Beau learns IT skills in the library - formerly thefield where his great-grandfather played cricket.

Mr Zischke said he was delighted to have the little ones at Tent Hill Lower.

"It's enjoyable because the children come over after school if their parents aren't home and we have afternoon tea,” he said.

"It's a great privilege to be able to see them at school or see them wave across the road at Ma.”

As for Beau, he was simply pleased to have made new friends and start his own school yard chapter.