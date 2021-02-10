Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A little tent city has popped up near Hervey Bay Community Centre.
A little tent city has popped up near Hervey Bay Community Centre.
News

TENT CITY: Mayor speaks on increasingly visible social issue

Stuart Fast
10th Feb 2021 5:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour has spoken about the tent city which has grown behind the Hervey Bay Neighbourhood Centre.

"Homelessness effects every single community in the world, I used to run the youth homeless shelter here on the Fraser Coast," he said.

"I know about homelessness, I know there are many different causes and each story is unique.

"I'm very pleased that the Hervey Bay Neighbourhood Centre is working well with the State Government to find houses for them.

"It's very difficult to get a rental right now on the Fraser Coast … we need to find homes for them. As a society we need to make sure people have a home, homelessness affects people in different ways.

"If you're an adult looking for a job, it is incredibly hard. How do you hand out resumes if you don't have a home? It is severely restrictive on life opportunities and we need to find ways of finding new homes.

"There has always been homelessness on the Fraser Coast, it's just a bit more visible because of where the tents are.

"We are working with the neighbourhood centre and State Government to find homes for these people," Cr Seymour said.

The Chronicle ﻿first reported on the tent city on February 2.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription

        Premium Content How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription

        Smarter Shopping We know you want the best of local news and we’re delivering, but did you know you can get even more – for free?

        Carpenter tells cop ‘birds smashed windscreen’ not motorbike

        Premium Content Carpenter tells cop ‘birds smashed windscreen’ not motorbike

        Crime IN COURT: A Lockyer man whose truck was crashed into by a motorbike told police...

        PHOTOS: Prenzlau 2021 preppies line up top careers

        Premium Content PHOTOS: Prenzlau 2021 preppies line up top careers

        News Prenzlau’s prep students for 2021 have revealed what they want to be when they grow...

        Arrest warrant issued for Lockyer man in South Australia

        Premium Content Arrest warrant issued for Lockyer man in South Australia

        Crime Police have issued an arrest warrant for a Lockyer Valley man located in South...