‘Tent city’ fears as readers share pain of finding a rental

Trying to find a place to call home is getting harder.

Trying to find a place to call home is getting harder.

A discussion around the availability of rental properties in the Bundaberg region has attracted more than 100 contributions from NewsMail readers.

Data released by the REIQ on Tuesday revealed the Bundaberg region's rental availability was sitting at just 0.5 per cent - one of the lowest rates in a state rife with rental shortages.

Concerned locals have spoken of the difficulty in finding rentals in the region and across the nation after the NewsMail shared the story of an Ipswich family who'd applied for more than 100 homes without success.

Paula Jean is one of them and says while she tried to buy a home in Bundaberg, her family fell through the cracks.

"We saved for a deposit for a house, we put a contract on one but the bank took to long to approve and than the owner upped the price one day over the approval and than he withdrew the sale," she said.

"The second house didn't pass a termite inspection and it was the last day we have to leave our rental, so we were forced to use our savings, buy two shipping containers and a family van etc so now we have to save all over again and are homeless with three kids."

Michelle Howlett expressed concern for youths in the region amid the shortage.

"Ridiculous amount of young teenagers living on the street because parents have kicked them out and there is no housing available at all," she said.

"If families can't get accommodation, what hope have these guys got? No one will give them a go."

Tracey Oli said she had lost count of the number of homes she had applied for and was now forced to camp out.

"Living in a tent at a caravan park at the moment," she said.

"Have applied for so many houses. Lost count at how many."

Leah Hall was another mum in strife.

"I've just spent eight weeks in a camper with three kids trying to find a roof over our heads," she said.

Jodi Mcrae said she believed there would soon be tent cities in the region if something wasn't done to address the dire shortage.

Others, who do have rentals, say prices are going up.

"My rent just went up $40.00 a week due to rental demand," Angela Mason said.

Some said they believed Airbnb, an online site that allows people to rent out their homes and rooms on a short-term basis, was contributing to the demise of longer-term rentals.

A search of Bundaberg on Airbnb returns 253 results, while a search of rentals on a popular real estate site reveals just 77 listings in the region.

Data released in 2018 revealed that nearly one in seven rental properties in Sydney and Melbourne were being let through Airbnb, with experts from UNSW Sydney and Swinburne University of Technology levelling blame at the online giant for reducing the number of available long-term dwellings.

While politicians have had mixed opinions on the best solution to the rental crisis, the REIQ has called on the government to return the first home owners' grant for existing built homes to help ease the pressure.

Originally published as 'Tent city' fears as readers share pain of finding a rental