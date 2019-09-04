Tense fight decides T20 triumph

The Ropehill T20 team concluded their sixth premiership with crushing conquest on the cricket pitch.

The The R&F Steel Buildings T20 grand final showdown between The Publicans and Ropehill took place at Upper Tent Hill on August 24, with each team eager to prove their worth after both falling short of the title at last year's event.

Having already bested the Publican side in the very first match of the season, the Ropehill team were feeling confident as they set out to bat, and rightfully so.

"There was a wicket in the first five overs,” Ropehill team member Rohan Janke said.

"Ropehill got off to a great start, much in regard to Chris Natalier who ended up scoring 126.”

By the end of their twenty overs, Ropehill had accumulated a commanding score of 250.

"When the Publicans went out to bat, we got some quick wickets,” Rohan said.

He and his brother, team captain Jarryd Janke, both scored two wickets each.

Thanks to the efforts of the Ropehill bowlers, The Publicans only managed a score of 195 during their twenty overs, handing the victory to an ecstatic Ropehil.

Ropehill have played together since the local T20 competition started in 2009, with this being their sixth premiership.

"This has been one of our best years,” Rohan said, "It's probably the best.”

He said he was grateful to the event's sponsors, R&F Steel, and Betta Electrical from Gatton, and for the huge turnout from members of the community who came to watch the match.

"It was great to see 100-plus spectators there, families of all ages cheering on both sides,” he said.