Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Tourists wear masks at airport check-in
Tourists wear masks at airport check-in
Health

Ten Qld students face weeks in quarantine

by Tracey Ferrier
28th Jan 2020 8:31 AM

TEN students currently flying back from China will spend two weeks in quarantine at their Brisbane boarding school to manage any risk of them spreading the deadly coronavirus.

The Stuartholme School for girls is taking high-level precautions to ensure the student population isn't exposed to the risk of the virus, which is rapidly spreading in mainland China.

Ten returning students, who are currently in the air, will be met at the airport and taken back to the school, where they'll spend two weeks in quarantine on the fifth floor of their boarding house, principal Kristen Sharpe said on Tuesday.

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus queensland school students virus

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Hard work and enthusiasm recognised on Australia Day

        Hard work and enthusiasm recognised on Australia Day

        News Just five years into her time in the Show Society, Michaela Kammholz has made her way from milestone to milestone.

        BACK TO SCHOOL: Cops to ramp up speed zone enforcement

        BACK TO SCHOOL: Cops to ramp up speed zone enforcement

        News Drivers are reminded to slow down and be considerate as school returns tomorrow.

        Library upgrade delayed by cost blowout

        Library upgrade delayed by cost blowout

        News Planned refurbishments at a regional library have been delayed after the project’s...

        Half-a-million dollars spent propping up ageing bridges

        premium_icon Half-a-million dollars spent propping up ageing bridges

        News A regional council is planning to commit $600,000 to renewing and restoring...