Ten new Somerset bridges opened for improved road safety

SAFER TRAVELS: Ark Construction Group's Ashley McLauchlan, Liberal National Senator for Queensland Paul Scarr and Somerset Mayor Graeme Lehmann officially open 10 bridges across the region.

SAFER TRAVELS: Ark Construction Group's Ashley McLauchlan, Liberal National Senator for Queensland Paul Scarr and Somerset Mayor Graeme Lehmann officially open 10 bridges across the region.

SOMERSET Regional Council has furthered its commitment to increased road safety with the official opening of 10 new bridges.

Somerset Mayor Graeme Lehmann opened the structures, alongside Liberal National Senator for Queensland Paul Scarr, at the $1.1 million two-lane concrete bridge at Yellow Gully.

The 25m bridge on Atkinsons Dam Road has replaced an ageing single lane concrete bridge.

Funding from the Federal Government’s Bridges Renewal Program has helped council complete a substantial renewal of its bridge network, with more than 60 structures already replaced.

“We are committed to ensuring the best value for ratepayers through our investment in long-term infrastructure that supports the ongoing growth and economic development of the Somerset region,” Cr Lehmann said.

“This includes replacing old bridges with reinforced concrete structures that are free from load restrictions on the movement of heavy vehicles, less prone to flood closures, and more resilient to damage during extreme weather events.

He gave his thanks to the Senator for taking part in the event, which commemorated the official opening of the ten following bridges:

Apple Tree Creek Bridge, Cooeeimbardi Road, Lower Cressbrook

Buaraba Creek Road Bridge No. 1, Buaraba Creek Road, Buaraba

Buaraba Creek Road Bridge No. 2, Buaraba Creek Road, Buaraba

Burnett Inn Bridge, Western Branch Road, Mt Stanley

Charlies Gully Bridge, Western Branch Road, Mt Stanley

Hawthorne Road Bridge, Hawthorne Road, Linville

Pakleppas Bridge, Whiting Street, Moore

Pryde Creek Bridge, England Creek Road, Wivenhoe Pocket

Sandy Creek Bridge, Pine Mountain Road, Pine Mountain

Yellow Gully Bridge, Atkinson Dam Road, Atkinsons Dam

Senator Scarr said projects funded under the Bridges Renewal Program were replacing and repairing bridges across the country.

“It is wonderful to be standing here on the $1 million Yellow Gully Bridge in Atkinson’s Dam today, celebrating how the Bridges Renewal Program continues to deliver tangible benefits to local communities,” Senator Scarr said.