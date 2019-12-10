Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
SAFER TRAVELS: Ark Construction Group's Ashley McLauchlan, Liberal National Senator for Queensland Paul Scarr and Somerset Mayor Graeme Lehmann officially open 10 bridges across the region.
SAFER TRAVELS: Ark Construction Group's Ashley McLauchlan, Liberal National Senator for Queensland Paul Scarr and Somerset Mayor Graeme Lehmann officially open 10 bridges across the region.
News

Ten new Somerset bridges opened for improved road safety

Nathan Greaves
, nathan.greaves@gattonstar.com.au
10th Dec 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SOMERSET Regional Council has furthered its commitment to increased road safety with the official opening of 10 new bridges.

Somerset Mayor Graeme Lehmann opened the structures, alongside Liberal National Senator for Queensland Paul Scarr, at the $1.1 million two-lane concrete bridge at Yellow Gully.

The 25m bridge on Atkinsons Dam Road has replaced an ageing single lane concrete bridge.

Funding from the Federal Government’s Bridges Renewal Program has helped council complete a substantial renewal of its bridge network, with more than 60 structures already replaced.

“We are committed to ensuring the best value for ratepayers through our investment in long-term infrastructure that supports the ongoing growth and economic development of the Somerset region,” Cr Lehmann said.

“This includes replacing old bridges with reinforced concrete structures that are free from load restrictions on the movement of heavy vehicles, less prone to flood closures, and more resilient to damage during extreme weather events.

He gave his thanks to the Senator for taking part in the event, which commemorated the official opening of the ten following bridges:

  • Apple Tree Creek Bridge, Cooeeimbardi Road, Lower Cressbrook
  • Buaraba Creek Road Bridge No. 1, Buaraba Creek Road, Buaraba
  • Buaraba Creek Road Bridge No. 2, Buaraba Creek Road, Buaraba
  • Burnett Inn Bridge, Western Branch Road, Mt Stanley
  • Charlies Gully Bridge, Western Branch Road, Mt Stanley
  • Hawthorne Road Bridge, Hawthorne Road, Linville
  • Pakleppas Bridge, Whiting Street, Moore
  • Pryde Creek Bridge, England Creek Road, Wivenhoe Pocket
  • Sandy Creek Bridge, Pine Mountain Road, Pine Mountain
  • Yellow Gully Bridge, Atkinson Dam Road, Atkinsons Dam

Senator Scarr said projects funded under the Bridges Renewal Program were replacing and repairing bridges across the country.

“It is wonderful to be standing here on the $1 million Yellow Gully Bridge in Atkinson’s Dam today, celebrating how the Bridges Renewal Program continues to deliver tangible benefits to local communities,” Senator Scarr said.

bridges renewal program graeme lehmann somerset regional council
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Tuned up Lockyer business defeats city rivals for state gong

        premium_icon Tuned up Lockyer business defeats city rivals for state gong

        News It was utter surprise for the business owners, who had no idea they were in contention for the top award of the year.

        Lowood blaze the ‘fastest’ fire fighters have ever seen

        premium_icon Lowood blaze the ‘fastest’ fire fighters have ever seen

        News Fireys who battled the Patrick Estate fire have described it as one of the fastest...

        MAYORS: Passenger rail needed from Lockyer to Toowoomba

        premium_icon MAYORS: Passenger rail needed from Lockyer to Toowoomba

        News The Mayors of Toowoomba and the Lockyer Valley are calling for a Toowoomba to...

        Historic battle between UK and Australia settled in Laidley

        Historic battle between UK and Australia settled in Laidley

        News A touring team from the UK has taken on the best the Lockyer Valley has to offer in...