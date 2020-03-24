Ten coronavirus cases in West Moreton region

TEN CASES: The number of confirmed cases in the region has reached double digits. Photo: Brian Cassidy

TEN CASES: The number of confirmed cases in the region has reached double digits. Photo: Brian Cassidy

THE coronavirus, which erupted in Wuhan, China, late last year, has spread around the world, infecting 334,981 patients in 190 countries.

At the time of print, 10 cases had been confirmed in West Moreton, an area covering Ipswich and most of the Somerset and Lockyer Valley.

Yesterday, Queensland Health confirmed the most recent two patients in the region were among 60 newly diagnosed cases in the state.

On March 14, a 51-year-old male became the first confirmed patient in the region, followed by a second case the following day involving a woman, 22.

Since then, Queensland Health has declined to confirm patient ages and sexes, but another eight cases were confirmed.

Six hospitals fall into the West Moreton health region, including Esk, Gatton, Laidley, Ipswich, Boonah and the Park.

West Moreton Health would not comment on where in the region the cases were from or at which hospitals the 10 patients were being managed.

A spokeswoman for Queensland Health said the department would not release information about patients unless it deemed a public health alert was required.