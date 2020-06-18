Menu
BIG SPEND: Ten clubs in the Lockyer Valley will share in $29,000 of grant funding from a local council.
Council News

Ten community groups to share $29,000 in funding

Dominic Elsome
, dominic.elsome@gattonstar.com.au
18th Jun 2020 10:00 AM
NEW sports equipment, funds for irrigation and new events equipment have all been made possible for local groups thanks to council grants.

Ten community groups in the Lockyer Valley will share more than $29,000 in grants from Lockyer Valley Regional Council.

The council today approved the funding and Mayor Tanya Milligan said the funds were a big benefit for the clubs and the community.

“Now more than ever these community groups will benefit from a leg up, which will allow them to bounce back from the challenges of Covid-19,” Cr Milligan said.

“During round three (of the grants) we focused on groups that would use grant funding for the purchase of event equipment and I know we have a wide range of deserving clubs in the mix.”

The mayor described the funding as an “investment” rather than a “handout”.

Recipients of the latest round include:

  • Gatton District Historical Society – $3700 for an event marquee.
  • Gatton Lapidary Club – $3121 for event equipment.
  • Gatton Swimming Club – $3700 to replace meet timing equipment.
  • Hatton Vale Community Uniting Church – $3700 for a new airconditioning unit.
  • Lake Clarendon State School P&C – $2250 for a new chilled water station.
  • Lockyer Equestrian Group – $2050 for portable shade structures.
  • Lockyer Valley Community Activities Shed – $2300 for office equipment.
  • Mulgowie Public Hall Association – $1205 for portable sound equipment.
  • Weight Support Group Laidley – $3304 for a 21st century update.
  • Withcott Football Club – $3700 for field irrigation.
Gatton Star

