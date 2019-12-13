Menu
NEW BOUNTY: A wild boar photographed by Biosecurity Queensland's Jim Mitchell in Lakefield National Park.
News

Ten bucks up for grabs with new wild pig bounty

13th Dec 2019 5:00 AM
BRINGING a wild pig scalp to council will soon land hunters an extra $10, after a local council went against a bounty recommendation.

Last month, Somerset councillor Dan Hall suggested a bounty for wild pigs in a bid to cull numbers.

But the surprise decision at this week's council meeting resulted in the Somerset Regional Council overturning council's pest management team recommendation to not proceed with the bounty.

With neighbouring council's not offering bounties, there were concerns "outsiders" would bring in pig scalps for extra cash.

It was also noted funding hasn't been allocated for the program in the current budget.

Despite these concerns, the bounty program was approved.

Councillor Dan Hall said he hoped seeing Somerset institute bounties would encourage other nearby councils to do the same.

"There already is a lot of push in other councils to target the pigs while the drought is on," he said.

However, it was noted Biosecurity Queensland did not view setting bounties as an effective means of dealing with pest animals.

"It's disappointing that Biosecurity Queensland doesn't support bounties as a means of dealing with pest animals," Cr Sean Choat said.

"I'd love to know what they are doing, because pig numbers are out of control."

Somerset Council already offer bounties for wild dogs, and the pig bounty program will follow a similar process.

"We have to employ every option," Cr Choat said.

"It's nice to see Somerset leading the way again."

A date has not yet been set for when the wild pig bounties will start.

