BIG CHILL: Frost expected as Coast prepares to freeze

FROST and "rapidly" dropping temperatures are predicted to chill the Sunshine Coast over the next few days.

The Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) are still expecting sunshine during the day before temps fall to single digits into the evening.

A BOM spokesman said it was "dry, cold" air pushing through.

"Overnight temps are set to fall rapidly from tomorrow night onwards," the spokesman said.

"It will be very dry, and temps will dramatically fall to single digits, maybe even cooler on Sunday.

"They are around four degrees below the July average, quite the drop.

"The hinterland suburbs like Montville and Maleny might see a little bit of fog around, some frost is also possible."

Overnight rainfall also saw the Coast "cop" quite a bit.

North Stradbroke Island was the worst affected with 88mm, Maroochydore was hit heavily with 62mm and the Sunshine Coast Airport got 60mm.

The spokesman said it was a combination of troughs causing the wet weather.

"There is an offshore trough close to the Coast and an upper level trough moving through," he said.

"They're working together to enhance showers over the Coast.

"We expect them to be clear by later today or the evening."

Day temperatures of 21 degrees are predicted.