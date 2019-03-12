Temperatures to sky-rocket, but relief is on the horizon

RELIEF is in sight from the heatwave conditions the region has experienced, with the Bureau of Meteorology forecasting a cool change to move into the region by next week.

But you'll have to swelter through a few more days yet.

BoM meteorologist Nicholas Shera said the high temperatures were caused by the dominant weather pattern in the region.

"The heat has been caused by a surface trough over southern and inland Queensland, drawing some really hot air from the interior of the continent," Mr Shera said.

Heat wave conditions are expected today, with the mercury tipped to hit a scorching 40C in Gatton.

Tomorrow will also be hot, with a maximum of 36C and a medium chance of showers and a possible thunderstorm developing from late morning.

Conditions will start to improve from Thursday.

Mr Shera said a coastal ridge would push further towards the region, feeding the trough with cool, moist air from the ocean.

He said this would bring a cooler change into the weekend and increase possible rain activity in the region.

"The biggest chance of any kind of shower or storm activity will be Thursday, Friday and into Saturday," he said.

Temperatures will still reach a top 34C on Friday, before dropping significantly on Saturday to 31C.

Sunday and Monday will also be much closer to the March average, with tops of 32C and 29C.

The chance of rain will ease into the new week, with just a possible shower or two expected.