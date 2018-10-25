Temperatures set to soar in Lockyer Valley and Somerset

WARMING UP: After Weeks of cool, rainy days a hot change is moving through the Somerset and Lockyer Valley regions.

WARMING UP: After Weeks of cool, rainy days a hot change is moving through the Somerset and Lockyer Valley regions. Scott Powick

AFTER several weeks of much need rain, Gatton is expecting its hottest day this season.

The Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting the temperature tomorrow to reach 35C, seven degrees above the October average.

Gatton is expected to reach a top of 30C today.

BoM Meteorologist David Crocks said Friday was likely to be the hottest day of the season so far.

"There's a ridge of high pressure in the upper atmosphere that's sitting over Queensland and has been for a couple of days that allows the heat to really build up over the inland parts of Queensland and then pushes through to the coast,” Mr Crocks said.

A south-easterly change late Friday afternoon will bring weekend temperatures down slightly, with the forecast suggestion a top of 31C on Saturday and 32C on Sunday.

Mr Crocks said beyond the weekend, the forecast didn't have a lot of certainty, but presently the outlook suggested a much cooler start to the week with temperatures only reaching 23C on Monday and 25C on Tuesday, with a shower or two possible both days.

"It doesn't look like getting really hot again for a little while,” he said.

Esk will see much of the same over the next few days, with a top of 29C expected today before also reaching 35C tomorrow.

Saturday and Sunday will reach 30C and 31C respectively, before temperatures drop next week with showers expected on Monday and Tuesday, with tops of 23C and 24C.