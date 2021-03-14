Temperatures plummet 11C as widespread rain, storms hit

A cold front is set to sweep through southeast Queensland on Monday, with maximum temperatures forecast to plunge by as much as 11C.

Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist James Thompson said temperatures were forecast to drop well below the March average and widespread rain would move across much of the southeast.

Currently, forecasts are for up to 25mm of rain in Brisbane, 35mm on the Sunshine Coast and 60mm for Warwick and the Granite Belt.

Widespread rain is forecast for southeast Queensland on Monday. Picture: Attila Csaszar

"Today looks like a mostly sunny day for a large part of the southeast and relatively warm for March, getting close to 30C on the coast today," Mr Thompson said.

He said Monday's weather would be "quite a dramatic change" from today.

"We have a high chance of some showers and light rain around tomorrow," he said.

"When that trough moves through tomorrow, probably tomorrow morning, we'll see southerly winds which will be bringing that really cool air into southeast Queensland and cloudy conditions as well.

A spectacular cloud line has rolled into #Qld, ahead of the cold change & rainfall expected later today. Max temps in the far SW will drop >15C between today & tomorrow. ❄️ The cold air will get to #SEQ early next week, bringing a gradual 4-6C drop. https://t.co/2kZj6WSBHVpic.twitter.com/rFSGRFd7eJ — Bureau of Meteorology, Queensland (@BOM_Qld) March 13, 2021

"Temperatures are not going to rise too much from what it is in the morning, so sort of the low to mid 20s expected through tomorrow for the maximum temperatures."

Stanthorpe will likely be the coldest place in the state on Monday with a forecast maximum of 18C, down from 28C today.

Brisbane is set to hit a top of 22C, Warwick will reach 20C and Toowoomba is forecast for a maximum temperature of 19C - down from 30C today.

Mr Thompson said "widespread light rain" will impact most of the southeast tomorrow.

"Generally under the cloud band tomorrow where we see that light rain, probably more like 10mm or so," he said.

There is also the chance of storms tomorrow about the southeast, with possible severe storms in the Wide Bay and Darling Downs regions.

Temperatures are forecast to begin to rise from Tuesday and return to March averages by the end of the week.

