Telstra upgrades likely to disrupt services

STAY CALM: Telstra is warning customers in the Gatton to expect service interruptions over the coming days, but said any outages should only last "a few hours”.

STAY CALM: Telstra is warning customers in the Gatton to expect service interruptions over the coming days, but said any outages should only last "a few hours”. Max Fleet BUN271113OPT4

TELSTRA customers may experience impacts to their services across the coming days as the telco undertakes network upgrades in the region.

Customers in the Gatton region should expect impacts at various times from September 12 to 19.

Telstra Area General Manager Darren Clark said an explosion in mobile video consumption and use of mobile in commerce meant demand for connectivity was growing, and upgrades were required.

"We're staying ahead of this demand by increasing network capacity in and around Gatton,” Mr Clark said.

He said the process to upgrade services required workers to disconnect services for "a few hours”.

"Our mobile sites are made up of a number of 'sectors' and, as this upgrade work needs to be carried out during daylight hours, our technicians will need to switch off some sectors at different stages for health and safety reasons,” he explained.

"We understand there may be some inconvenience and we thank residents for their patience, as the upgrades will provide longer term improvements to services in the area for our customers.”

On a separate matter, Mr Clark confirmed they were investigating "suspected interference” causing intermittent disruptions of 3G services for some customers in the region.

"We apologise for any inconvenience this is causing and assure our customers we are working to address this issue as quickly as possible,” he said.