Teens think tans are tops

SKIN CHECK: Carl Parkes gets his skin checked by Michael Ifesanwo at Country Doctors Practice in Laidley. Meg Bolton

AUSTRALIANS are urged to own their skin tone this summer season in a bid to reduce sunburn and risk of developing cancer.

Despite countless skin cancer awareness campaigns, the latest results from the Cancer Council's National Sun Protection Survey showed teenagers still think tanning is positive.

Country Doctors Practice principal Michael Ifesanwo said sun protection was vital particularly at a young age.

"It has been an estimated that 50 per cent of total UV (Ultra Violet) exposure up to 60 years of age occurs before age 20,” Dr Ifesanwo said.

"Avoid sun beds and tanning salons. The more you use them and the younger you are when you start using them, the greater your chances of getting skin cancers.”

The survey showed 38 per cent of teenagers said they like to get a tan.

"A glowing tan is not a sign of good health, it is basically a reflection of a UV damaged skin,” Dr Ifesanwo said.

"Baking under the sun is not safe and we all need to stop tanning.”

Females proved to be more likely to pursue a tan with 43 per cent of girls admitting they preferred a tan and 67 per cent saying their friends liked a tan.

Cancer Council Australia CEO Professor Sanchia Aranda said these results showed that the messages about the dangers of too much UV exposure were not getting through to teenagers.

"We know that teens are influenced by their friends and 62 per cent of teens saying they believe their friends think a tan is a good thing, the reality is many teens may be seeking a tan this summer,” Prof Aranda said.

Up to 40 people have their skin checked at Country Doctors practice at Laidley every week.

Dr Ifesanwo urged residents of the Lockyer Valley to slip, slop, slap all year round but especially during summer.