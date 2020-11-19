Menu
Teens suffer head injuries after e-scooter crash

by Shayla Bulloch
19th Nov 2020 8:07 AM
A GROUP of teenagers suffered head injuries after an e-scooter crash at South Townsville.

Paramedics were called to the motorised scooter crash on Palmer and Dean Sts about 12.25am on Thursday morning.

Two teenagers, a male and female, were taken to Townsville University Hospital with head injuries in stable conditions.

It is not known whether the motorised scooter involved was private, or one of the popular Neuron Mobility scooters that rolled out across the city in September.

 

shayla.bulloch@news.com.au

Originally published as Teens suffer head injuries after e-scooter crash

