A teenager has been left with a fractured skull and a brain bleed after a brutal assault by a gang of people in a 'pre-arranged' fight.
Crime

Teen’s skull fractured in brutal train station bashing

by Brianna Morris-Grant and Chris McMahon
4th Dec 2019 3:05 PM
A TEENAGER has been left with a fractured skull and a brain bleed after a brutal assault at a train station.

The 15-year-old boy had met with another teenager at Coomera Train Station on Sunday about 1.30pm for what was believed to have been an organised fight when he was set upon by between eight to 10 people.

It's understood the teen was knocked to the ground and kicked and stomped on by the group.

Police attended, but no complaint was made.

The incident happened at Coomera Train Station. Picture: Jerad Williams.
Several days later on December 3, the boy's mother rang police to make a complaint after he was taken to hospital, where his horrific injuries were discovered.

The Bulletin understands he had a fractured skull and a brain bleed.

Officers investigating the assault are reviewing CCTV footage from the station.

Investigations are ongoing.

If you have any information that could assist police in their investigation, contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

