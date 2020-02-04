Teen’s lunch sparks furious debate among mums

At first glance it looks just like a regular school lunch — but this photo has sparked a fiery debate among mums online.

An Aussie mum has split the internet after she revealed a snap showing what she regularly packs for her teenage son's school lunches.

The woman, who is based in Victoria, recently took to Facebook to share a snap of her 17-year-old's packed lunch, explaining her son "never stops eating".

"The contents of a growing boys snack / lunch bag for school. If I could fit more in I would as he NEVER stops eating!" she wrote, adding: "Everything from Aldi except one of the bars."

The staggering array of foods, for her active child who "loves his sports and the gym" included two sandwiches, three muesli bars, two mini muffins, a bag of grapes, two bananas and three pre-packaged cheese snacks.

This incredible range of food is what one mum regularly packs for her 17-year-old’s school lunch. Picture: Facebook/Aldi mums

"He eats some on the bus to and from school and leftovers get eaten after school when he's doing his homework," she continued.

The incredible spread also featured three types of package vegetables: cherry tomatoes, carrot sticks, and a cucumber, along with apples, two nectarines and small bag of nuts.

While there is no question the mum is feeding her child a healthy selection of food, commenters were quick to remark on the amount.

"Healthy choices, but that's still a lot of food. Bet that kid never stops moving." one said.

While another added: "This is way too much".

A third chimed in saying "That would be my kids lunch / recess for a week."

"He eats more than me over two days," said another.

Growing teens, who are also active, need to consume more carb and protein-dense foods. Picture: iStock

Other parents commenting on the post said they also packed similar sized school lunches for their teenagers - and weren't shocked by the amount of food their kids consumed.

One wrote: "I have three growing tall athletic boys, I know how you, feel endless appetite."

"Those questioning the amount of food obviously don't have teenage boys that are active," a second said.

"My nearly 14-year-old son trains or plays sport six days a week, sometimes morning and evening, and this is what he would eat also."

A third said: "What an awesome mum you are. That looks like a fantastic assortment of food for your growing boy and all healthy.

"You're doing an amazing job."

IS THERE A RIGHT WAY TO FEED A GROWING TEEN?

According to Australian Healthy Food, teenagers eat more for several reasons including being more active and managing growth spurts.

Nutritionist Cindy Williams explained growth spurts in girls tends to peak around 12 or 13, whereas boys are a little later, at 14 or 15.

"Over four years, a boy can grow 30cm taller, put on 6kg of muscle and build his heart muscle by 40 per cent - rapid growth that requires energy in the form of abundant food," she told the publication.

Ms Williams said active teenagers need a range of foods, but there are three in particular which are essential.

These include carbohydrates for energy and to ward of fatigue which can affect performance on and off the sports field.

Protein as it keeps kids satisfied after meals and helps muscles grow and repair after training.

And lastly, water to replace to avoid dehydration lost through sweat.

"Active teenagers need to eat breakfast, lunch and dinner as well as nutritious snacks," Ms Williams said.