Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Teens injured after wrapping car around tree

by Luke Mortimer
28th Jan 2020 2:39 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO teenagers have reportedly avoided serious injury after a car lost control on a roundabout and slammed into a tree on the Gold Coast.

Paramedics from Queensland Ambulance Service were called to Brockman Way at Pacific Pines about 11.45am.

The Holden sedan collided with a tree on the median strip while travelling northbound, crumpling the passenger side of the vehicle.

A teenage male driver suffered a laceration while a teenage female passenger was left with abrasions.

She was stuck in the car and had to be freed by Queensland Fire and Emergency Services.

The teens were taken to Gold Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

More Stories

Show More

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        GALLERY: Lockyer students’ first day captured

        premium_icon GALLERY: Lockyer students’ first day captured

        News We captured the magic of the first day of school for these Lockyer Valley prep students.

        “I thought they lost their load”: Roadside dumping outrage

        premium_icon “I thought they lost their load”: Roadside dumping outrage

        News Instances of illegal dumping are on the rise in the Lockyer in the wake of the...

        Somerset’s first 24-hour gym opens its doors

        premium_icon Somerset’s first 24-hour gym opens its doors

        News Region's first 24-hour gym is open and weighting.

        Worst excuses from law breakers at Gatton court

        premium_icon Worst excuses from law breakers at Gatton court

        Offbeat LIST: Our region's funniest excuses, reasons for committing crimes