Teens filmed as they killed goose with golf cart

Teenagers used a hired golf cart to cause $4500 worth of damage to Middlemount Golf Course, before mowing down geese local to the course. Picture: File

Teenagers used a hired golf cart to cause $4500 worth of damage to Middlemount Golf Course, before mowing down geese local to the course. Picture: File

Teenagers used golf carts to mow down a flock of geese, laughing as they filmed the destructive rampage that killed one animal and injured another at a Central Queensland golf course.

Middlemount Golf and Country Club president Sydney Mills said he was devastated after watching the Snapchat videos of the attack against his Centenary Dr business.

Mr Mills said on Wednesday afternoon a group of teenagers used hired golf carts to tear through all nine fairways and greens, causing $4500 worth of damage.

He said footage, which the vandals filmed, showed them doing doughnuts in the grass and riding through the course.

After damaging the lawns, Mr Mills said they turned on the club's beloved resident geese.

"They mowed them down," he said.

"I don't know what is wrong with kids these days.

"A helpless animal, to mow it down and laugh at it.

"Teenagers these days, you don't know what goes through their heads."

Read more:

Toddler drowns in Central Queensland family pool

Race to replace Isaac's most senior bureaucrat

Police warn of 'domino effect' after Walkerston ram raid

Mr Mills said a female goose was killed and another was injured.

He said it was a cruel attack on the animals, which had been raised by the greenkeeper for nearly a decade.

"They are basically pets," he said.

"The geese wander up and people can interact with them.

"The kitchen feeds them sometimes.

"Kids can be feed them by hand.

"It's like seeing a cat being run over.

"The damage to the course can be replaced … but that action of mowing down wildlife is horrible."

Mr Mills said the specialty breeding geese cost $700, but were worth 10 times that amount to the Middlemount locals who cared for them.

Subscriber benefits:

Five ways to get more from your digital subscription

WATCH: Your guide to reading the Daily Mercury online

Your questions about the new Daily Mercury format answered

Mr Mills said the perpetrators were banned for life from the club, and security would be increased to protect the remaining animals.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said images of the damage and killed goose were too graphic and distressing to be released.

She said an investigation into the incident was ongoing, and no one had been charged.

Police are appealing to anyone who may have information to contact the Middlemount Police Station on 4985 7554.