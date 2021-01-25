Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Supplied Editorial Generic sirens
Supplied Editorial Generic sirens
News

Teens fighting for life after car slams into tree

by Erin Smith
25th Jan 2021 6:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Witnesses reported hearing people screaming and stumbling around after a car, carrying five teenagers, crashed into a tree at Brendale last night.

Emergency services were called to the crash at the corner of South Pine Road and Old North Road at about 11pm.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said the car left the road and crashed into a tree.

An 18-year-old man, who was driving, and a 16-year-old girl were rushed to hospital where they remain in a critical condition.

Three other 16-year-old girls were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Witnesses took to social media praying that all involved are okay.

"More police and ambulance and fire trucks than I have ever seen at a crash," one witness wrote.

"One girl was screaming … on the road hysterical - it was horrible."

Police are calling for anyone with dashcam footage to contact them on 131 444.

Originally published as Teens fighting for life after car slams into tree

More Stories

Show More
crash editors picks pine rivers teens

Just In

    Just In

      Teen star comes out to fans

      Teen star comes out to fans
      • 25th Jan 2021 5:49 AM

      Top Stories

        Around the region: What’s on this weekend

        Premium Content Around the region: What’s on this weekend

        Community From a family movie night to a spooky sleepover, we’ve got your weekend covered.

        Local film to shine spotlight on domestic violence

        Premium Content Local film to shine spotlight on domestic violence

        Movies Locations across the Lockyer Valley have been transformed this week into film sets...

        Police label holiday driving behaviour as ‘concerning’

        Premium Content Police label holiday driving behaviour as ‘concerning’

        News A significant number of drug and drink drivers were detected over the holiday...

        Rescue helicopter responds to late night motorbike crash

        Premium Content Rescue helicopter responds to late night motorbike crash

        News Critical care paramedics attended the scene of the crash on the rural road