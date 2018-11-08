Teens arrested after Cherbourg hit and run

TWO teens have been taken into custody after an alleged hit and run in Cherbourg yesterday.

Queensland police officers responded to reports of a red vehicle driving erratically through the streets on Wednesday November 7.

Police officers pursued the allegedly stolen vehicle as the teenagers drove around Fisher St, Barber St and Bell St at 10.20am.

The teenagers, who were brought into custody at around 11am on Wednesday, will be dealt with under the Youth Justice Act.

Any witnesses with relevant CCTV or dashcam footage of the incident are urged to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

If you have any information contact Policelink on 131 444, or to report anonymously call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.