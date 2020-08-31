Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Teen’s arm severed in single-vehicle crash at Coalcliff, NSW
Teen’s arm severed in single-vehicle crash at Coalcliff, NSW
News

Teen’s arm severed in horror crash

31st Aug 2020 7:40 AM

A teenage motorist has lost his arm in a single-vehicle crash on the NSW south coast.

The accident occurred on the Sea Cliff Bridge on Lawrence Hargreaves Drive at Coalcliff, north of Wollongong, at around 4.50pm on Sunday.

Emergency services attended the scene, and officers from Lake Illawarra Police District discovered the front-seat passenger in a utility had his arm severed when the vehicle crashed.

A rescue helicopter landed on the bridge and flown the injured teen to St George Hospital.

Traffic along Lawrence Hargreaves Drive was impacted in both directions for many hours as police conducted their investigations, although it reopened at around 11pm.

Inquiries are continuing, and anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or online.

Originally published as Teen's arm severed in horror crash

More Stories

accident crash motoring nsw

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Time to use masks’ as COVID-19 cluster expected to grow

        Premium Content ‘Time to use masks’ as COVID-19 cluster expected to grow

        Health Queensland’s Chief Health Officer is urging people to wear a mask and continue working from home as a cluster in the state’s southeast is expected to grow.

        REVEALED: Do you drive Queensland’s most stolen car?

        Premium Content REVEALED: Do you drive Queensland’s most stolen car?

        Crime Keep your wits about you if you own one of these 10 cars

        WRAP UP: 10 major headlines you may have missed this week

        Premium Content WRAP UP: 10 major headlines you may have missed this week

        News The Gatton Star has published a list of our biggest local headlines from...

        Darling Downs and Ipswich amongst tighter restriction areas

        Premium Content Darling Downs and Ipswich amongst tighter restriction areas

        Health Restrictions toughen following cluster blow-out in Queensland.