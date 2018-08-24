Teenager's hard work recognised with Queen's badge

WORTH IT: Dillion Sykes (centre) stands with his grandfather Des Sykes and mother Toni Sykes after receiving the Queen's Scout award at Glenore Grove Scouts Den on Saturday.

MORE than 200 hours of work has finally paid off for Dillion Sykes, with the Glenore Grove Scout being awarded the Queen's Scout badge.

At a ceremony on Saturday, the 18-year-old was presented with the award - the highest honour scouts can achieve in the youth section of the group.

Mr Sykes became determined to gain the award after attending the Scout Jamboree in Maryborough in 2013, and said all the hard work in the following years had been worth it.

"If you enjoy doing it, you're going to get it eventually, one way or another, so you may as well put in the extra effort to get it faster - then you can start working on the next thing," Mr Sykes said.

His mother and Glenore Grove Scouts venturer leader Toni Sykes said it was a great achievement.

"I'm really proud of him for putting in the hard work, because it is a lot of hard work and they have to do it on their own," Ms Sykes said.

"These kids are our future leaders so we need them to know that their hard work is appreciated so they keep going and become our future leaders."

Dillion has been involved in scouts since primary school and Ms Sykes said the group helped him become the man he was today.

He said the group had taught him life skills he would carry for years to come.

"It's taught me how to communicate with people, which I always used to struggle with," he said.

"It's taught me very valuable lessons about how to behave and how to treat other people because I used to be not the best-behaved person in the world.

"And it's also taught me the value of friendship and camaraderie that I've gained here."

But he's not done yet, with the young achiever planning to gain an even higher recognition.

-Anyone interested in becoming involved with the group should contact group leader Peter Askew on 0421529740.