Teenager transported to hospital following crash

Two patients have been taken to hospital following a traffic accident this afternoon.

Two patients have been taken to hospital following a traffic accident this afternoon. Bev Lacey

A CRASH in Glenore Grove has landed a woman in her twenties and a teenager in hospital.

The two-vehicle incident took place in Glenore Grove on the corner of Brightview and Forest Hill Fernvale Road at about 12.20 this afternoon.

A female teenager has suffered ankle injuries as a result of the collision.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said one patient was transported to Ipswich hospital and the other was transported to Laidley hospital.

Both patients are in a stable condition.