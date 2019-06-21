Teenager transported to hospital following crash
A CRASH in Glenore Grove has landed a woman in her twenties and a teenager in hospital.
The two-vehicle incident took place in Glenore Grove on the corner of Brightview and Forest Hill Fernvale Road at about 12.20 this afternoon.
A female teenager has suffered ankle injuries as a result of the collision.
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said one patient was transported to Ipswich hospital and the other was transported to Laidley hospital.
Both patients are in a stable condition.