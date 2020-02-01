Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Teenager stabbed on Australia Day loses life

by Elise Williams
1st Feb 2020 3:21 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

KANE Alexanderson, the 18-year-old stabbed during a Brisbane City hotel room brawl on Australia Day, has died in hospital.

The teenager was one of three men taken to hospital after being stabbed during the Albert St fight on the evening of January 26.

Kane Alexanderson. Picutre: Facebook
Kane Alexanderson. Picutre: Facebook

According to police, around 9.20pm, eight men gained entry into the hotel complex and entered a room occupied by a man known to them.

At the time, two 17-year-old men were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening stab wounds and have since been released from hospital.

Brisbane City detectives continue to investigate the incident.

More Stories

Show More
death editors picks police investigation stabbing

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Two treated following possible rollover at bad intersection

        premium_icon Two treated following possible rollover at bad intersection

        News Two patients are being treated following a two-vehicle collision at Forest Hill around 12:30pm.

        Police raid homes linked to Connor Horan’s babysitter

        premium_icon Police raid homes linked to Connor Horan’s babysitter

        Crime Three crime scenes declared in investigation into Connor’s death

        Full steam ahead for regional passenger rail

        premium_icon Full steam ahead for regional passenger rail

        News Mayors join forces in push for passenger rail link.

        ROAD WORKS: The 10 most costly roads in the Somerset

        premium_icon ROAD WORKS: The 10 most costly roads in the Somerset

        News All but one of these roads are gravel in the list of costly roads