‘A star is born’: South Australian teen takes seven wickets

Lloyd Pope has made a huge impression in just his second first-class game. Picture: David Mariuz/AAP

Lloyd Pope has made a huge impression in just his second first-class game. Picture: David Mariuz/AAP

AUSTRALIAN cricket may just have found its saviour to lead it out of the turbulent times the team has endured over the past 12 months.

South Australia's teenage leg spinner Lloyd Pope has taken seven wickets to help bowl Queensland out for 231 on day one of the Sheffield Shield match in Adelaide.

The 18-year-old Pope took 7-87 in just his second first-class game, becoming the youngest cricketer ever to take seven wickets in a Shield innings.

Three of Pope's victims on Thursday fell to sharp-spinning wrong 'uns and the 18-year-old was also on a hat-trick, only to be denied the feat.

Test hopeful Joe Burns top-scored with 64 before becoming one of Pope's victims, adjudged lbw to a googly.

The red-headed tweaker also trapped Jack Wildermuth (38) lbw with another superb wrong 'un and bowled Michael Neser (13) with the same style of delivery.

Queensland's Test prospects Matthew Renshaw and Marnus Labuschagne both fell for three.

Renshaw, in his first Shield game of the season after recovering from concussion, and Labuschagne were both dismissed by SA quick Joe Mennie, who took 2-35.

Renshaw missed an attempted drive to a fullish ball which hit off stump, while Labuschagne was out on his ninth ball, edging a Mennie delivery to first slip.

Redbacks paceman Chadd Sayers (1-45) soon trapped Charlie Hemphrey lbw for four to reduce the Bulls to 3-29 inside 11 overs.

But it was Pope who stole the limelight on the day's play as he torpedoed his way through the Queensland line-up. He dismissed Sam Heazlett (18), caught behind down the leg side, with his first ball.

The leggie, who turns 19 on December 1, then added Burns, Jack Wildermuth (38), Neser, Mitchell Swepson (golden duck), Jimmy Peirson (42) and Brendan Doggett (18) to his list of victims.

SA batsman Callum Ferguson was ruled out of the match because of a calf injury.

Ferguson might also miss the following round of Shield fixtures starting next week in a blow to his chances to push for selection in the Test series against India, which starts in December.

SHEFFIELD SHIELD SCORES

Queensland 231 vs South Australia 0/39*

Tasmania 5/179* vs Western Australia 0/0

New South Wales 159 vs Victoria 3/101*

- with AAP