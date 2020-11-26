Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Emergency services on the scene of the Toowoomba Bypass crash.
Emergency services on the scene of the Toowoomba Bypass crash.
News

Teenager injured in two-vehicle smash on Toowoomba Bypass

Matthew Newton
26th Nov 2020 2:20 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE, 2.50PM: Queensland Ambulance Service officers are treating one patient after a truck and ute collided in the eastbound lane of the Toowoomba Bypass this afternoon.

A QAS spokeswoman said a man in his teens was being treated for lower limb injuries and seatbelt-related injuries.

Emergency services on the scene of the Toowoomba Bypass crash.
Emergency services on the scene of the Toowoomba Bypass crash.

The teenager has been transported to Toowoomba Hospital in a stable condition.

Both police and Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews are also on scene.

EARLIER: Emergency services are rushing to the scene of a collision involving a car and a truck on the Toowoomba Bypass.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said emergency services received the call at 2pm and were on their way to the incident, which occurred between 3-5km from the bottom of the Bypass.

The collision occurred in the eastbound lane, the spokeswoman said.

The Department of Main Roads and Transport is advising delays are expected as a result of the crash.

The truck is believed to be a semi-trailer.

Two QFES crews, Queensland Police Service and Queensland Ambulance Service crews are on their way to the incident.

More to come.

Originally published as Teenager injured in two-vehicle smash on Toowoomba Bypass

Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Waiting list for council’s lantana chemical subsidy program

        Premium Content Waiting list for council’s lantana chemical subsidy program

        News LANDHOLDERS are on a waiting list to access council’s 100 per cent rebated chemical program to combat lantana.

        Lockyer businesses to gain major boost after economic blow

        Premium Content Lockyer businesses to gain major boost after economic blow

        News After COVID-19 damaged the local business economy, the Lockyer council has invested...

        Hotspot lockdowns not statewide restrictions: Premier

        Premium Content Hotspot lockdowns not statewide restrictions: Premier

        News Annastacia Palaszczuk says decision on opening SA to be made at end of month

        Teenager broke female cop’s nose while resisting arrest

        Premium Content Teenager broke female cop’s nose while resisting arrest

        News Concreter was ‘out of control’ as police tried to arrest him after street fight