Police have charged a 16-year-old boy over an alleged unlawful wounding at Nambour on November 2.
Police have charged a 16-year-old boy over an alleged unlawful wounding at Nambour on November 2. Trevor Veale
Teen charged over Nambour stabbing

5th Nov 2018 7:38 AM | Updated: 8:54 AM

DETECTIVES have charged a 16-year-old boy following investigations into an alleged robbery and unlawful wounding in Nambour on November 2.

About 10pm an 18-year-old man left a premises on Short Street when he was approached by a male, who asked for a lift. The man complied and drove the passenger to Blackall Terrace.

The passenger then allegedly demanded the 18-year-old hand over his car. When the driver refused the passenger allegedly produced a knife and stabbed him several times in the upper body.

The passenger then allegedly fled the scene in the vehicle, a red 2013 Volkswagon Golf.

The 18-year-old man was treated at the scene before being transported to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a non-life threatening condition.

At approximately 6.45pm yesterday the stolen vehicle was located on Margaret Street in Millmerran. A 16-year-old boy was taken into custody a short time later.

The 16-year-old Millmerran boy has been charged with wounding, armed robbery and entering premises and committing an indictable offence.

