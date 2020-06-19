Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
IN TROUBLE: A 17-year-old girl has been formally cautioned by police after she was caught with marijuana. Picture: iStock
IN TROUBLE: A 17-year-old girl has been formally cautioned by police after she was caught with marijuana. Picture: iStock
Crime

Teenager caught red-handed with drugs at house party

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
19th Jun 2020 1:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TEENAGER who was caught red-handed with drugs has been given a formal warning.

The 17-year-old teen was at a house party in Esk in May, when police arrived for another matter.

LOCAL NEWS: Family feud ramps up on Gatton Street

When they arrived, they discovered the Esk teen had marijuana.

On Wednesday, she was administered a caution under the Youth Justice Act.

Esk Police Acting Officer-in-charge Sergeant Luke Rowley said it would have been a different situation had the teen been 18 or older.

“We had a bit of a talk about the health effects and the legal implications of drugs,” Sgt Rowley said.

“If she had have been 18, as an adult, she would have likely been issued a notice to appear at a Magistrates court.”

LOCAL NEWS: Why fire trucks park on the wrong side of the road

He said the teen met the criteria to be issued a caution, with factors taken into account including whether or not she was remorseful of her actions.

“She was formally interviewed much like an adult and then, if she meets the eligibility, an authorised officer can issue the caution,” he said.

Read more stories by Ebony Graveur.

drug possession esk police marijuana somerset region teen crime
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Widow praises Gatton Hospital’s end-of-life care

        premium_icon Widow praises Gatton Hospital’s end-of-life care

        Community The family knew he wouldn’t be coming home from hospital this time. ‘The care they gave him was second to none.’

        Development fees slashed to boost regional economy

        premium_icon Development fees slashed to boost regional economy

        Council News Developers could get discounts of up to 50 per cent on projects lodged in the...

        Virus jobs famine could leave feast of produce to rot

        premium_icon Virus jobs famine could leave feast of produce to rot

        News Crops worth millions of dollars could be left to rot on the vine

        Why it took council nearly a decade to make this decision

        premium_icon Why it took council nearly a decade to make this decision

        Council News A shock verdict has been made for a development that’s been idle with no...