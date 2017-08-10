Teenager canters to a spot at RDAA national championships

NEXT STEP: Josh Dingle will compete at the RDA Australia National Championships in October.

EQUESTRIAN: Josh Dingle has won so many ribbons competing at Riding for the Disabled Association events that he is running out of space in his room to fit them all.

His achievements at competitions in the past two years will see him compete at the RDA Australia National Championships at Werribee Park in Victoria in October.

He will compete in the canter classes.

It will be the biggest stage the 14-year-old Lockyer District High School student has participated on since taking up riding three years ago.

But he is taking it all in his stride.

"I don't think it's sunk in yet,” Josh said.

"It's a bit daunting but it's a bit exciting too.

"I'll just to try my best and have fun, really.”

The teenager has Ehlers-Danlos syndrome and curvature of the spine, which doesn't allow him to play contact sports but hasn't stopped him excelling since picking up horse riding.

"I like the freedom. You're out there you know, you're doing stuff,” he said.

He will be riding Georgie, a 12-year-old thoroughbred- cross-quarter horse mare he has ridden a little more than a year and acquired from coach Tammie Conroy.

"It's her first time as well,” Josh said.

"Fingers crossed it goes well.”

Mother Bobbi Dingle has watched her son put in the hard work to get to the big stage.

"He's spent two years riding to get his points up and getting ribbons to be able to compete down there, just continually doing competitions to get there and better himself each time,” a proud Mrs Dingle said.