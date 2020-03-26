Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
MEDICAL EMERGENCY: Paramedics treated the patient at the scene before the RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter arrived. Photo: RACQ LifeFlight Rescue
MEDICAL EMERGENCY: Paramedics treated the patient at the scene before the RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter arrived. Photo: RACQ LifeFlight Rescue RACQ LifeFlight Rescue
News

Teen burned in petrol explosion, airlifted to hospital

by Laura Blackmore
25th Mar 2020 5:03 PM | Updated: 26th Mar 2020 4:42 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Sunshine Coast RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter has flown a teenage boy to hospital after he was seriously burned this morning.

The rescue chopper was called to the scene south of Nanango just after 10.30am.

The boy was allegedly helping a friend clear their garden on a private property earlier in the morning.

The patient was reportedly trying to set green waste on fire when the petrol he was using as an accelerant exploded.

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics initially treated the boy for second degree burns to the front of his body before the RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter arrived.

He was flown to Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

nanango community nanango petrol explosion racq lifeflight helicopter
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Golf club, community hall share in $60k funding windfall

        premium_icon Golf club, community hall share in $60k funding windfall

        News With coronavirus hitting local groups hard, an major funding boost to music to the ears of these organisations

        • 26th Mar 2020 6:00 AM
        Council issues stern warning: Abide by coronavirus rules

        premium_icon Council issues stern warning: Abide by coronavirus rules

        News Deputy Mayor Jason Cook said the crisis will make the early months tough for the...

        • 26th Mar 2020 6:00 AM
        Attendance drops as parents not waiting for school closures

        premium_icon Attendance drops as parents not waiting for school closures

        Education Coronavirus Qld: Student attendance drops

        • 26th Mar 2020 5:33 AM
        D-day for 85k Queensland employees

        premium_icon D-day for 85k Queensland employees

        Employment Coronavirus Qld: 85k expected to lose their jobs

        • 26th Mar 2020 5:14 AM