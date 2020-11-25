Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
IN COURT: A teenager and a woman have faced court charged with torture and failing to provide the necessaries of life. Picture: File
IN COURT: A teenager and a woman have faced court charged with torture and failing to provide the necessaries of life. Picture: File
Crime

Teenager and woman face court on torture, child neglect charges

Sam Turner
24th Nov 2020 5:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A TEENAGER and a woman in her 20s have faced court charged with torture and failing to provide the necessaries of life to a young child.

The 19-year-old boy and the woman were charged following an investigation by the Child Protection Investigation Unit, with the charges dated between July 1-7 this year in Dalby.

The teenager faced Dalby Magistrates Court on November 24 via video-link, while his co-accused appeared in person.

Solicitor Jessica Hine appeared for the woman while appearing as town agent for the teen.

The court heard the teenager was currently in custody for unrelated charges.

Police prosecutor senior constable Jodie Tahana said a partial brief of evidence for these indictable matters was supplied to the teen's lawyers, while the woman's was close to being completed.

Both matters were adjourned to December 15.

child protection and investigation unit dalby magistrates court dalby police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Lockyer Valley agricultural business set to expand

        Premium Content Lockyer Valley agricultural business set to expand

        News A well-established Lockyer Valley agricultural business has formed an exciting partnership that will boost agriculture across the region

        • 25th Nov 2020 6:00 AM
        $600m early Christmas present as borders reopen

        Premium Content $600m early Christmas present as borders reopen

        News Qld borders reopening sees state set for $600m windfall

        Teenager broke female cop’s nose while resisting arrest

        Premium Content Teenager broke female cop’s nose while resisting arrest

        News Concreter was ‘out of control’ as police tried to arrest him after street fight

        Photos: Laidley High students grace the red carpet

        Premium Content Photos: Laidley High students grace the red carpet

        News Year 12 students at Laidley State High celebrated the end of the school year at...