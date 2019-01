The accident happened on a private property at Meandarra.

A YOUNG teenage boy is in a serious condition after being ejected from a vehicle earlier today.

Paramedics responded to the single vehicle crash at a property at Meandarra, west of Toowoomba at 12:13pm.

The boy has sustained severe back injuries after being flung from the vehicle.

Queensland Ambulance have flown him to Toowoomba Hospital for further assessment.