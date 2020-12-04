Menu
Nedelia De Beer.
Crime

Teen ‘shown the door’ after stealing hundreds from co-worker

Elyse Wurm
4th Dec 2020 5:00 AM | Updated: 5:58 AM
A CANNONVALE teenager was let go from her job as a cleaner after she stole $500 in cash from her co-worker.

Nedelia De Beer was working as a cleaner at Marina Shores when she went into a supply room in November and pocketed $500 cash from a co-worker's gym bag.

Proserpine Magistrates Court heard the victim confronted De Beer a couple of days later and the 18 year old confessed to the theft.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Jay Merchant told the court De Beer also admitted to taking the money when police interviewed her, saying she needed it for rent.

De Beer pleaded guilty to one count of stealing.

 

Lawyer Elizabeth Smith said De Beer was no longer working at the cleaning business but was actively looking for work.

Magistrate James Morton asked if De Beer had been "shown the door" and Ms Smith told the court she had.

Ms Smith said the teenager, who is originally from South Africa, lived with her partner and was reliant on him and her family for support.

Mr Morton labelled the theft a "low act" and when De Beer told him she had made a mistake, he disagreed.

"It's not a mistake, you're a thief, you steal from your colleagues," Mr Morton said.

"When you're down on your luck, think about other people, don't go helping yourself to other people's money."

De Beer was fined $400 and ordered to pay $500 restitution to cover the cash she stole.

No conviction was recorded.

