Queensland Ambulance Service. Picture: Heidi Petith
Teen rushed to hospital following rollover

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
17th Nov 2020 8:20 AM
A TEENAGER who was involved in a single-vehicle rollover has been rushed to Ipswich Hospital.

The male teen suffered should injuries after he was involved in the crash at 2.15am, Tuesday morning.

He was not carrying any passengers at the time.

Critical care paramedics accompanied an ambulance crew to the scene on Goldenwood Crescent, Fernvale

A Queensland Ambulance Spokeswoman said the male was in a stable condition when he was transported to Ipswich Hospital.

