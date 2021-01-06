Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A teenage boy has been taken to hospital after he was dragged unconscious from the water.
A teenage boy has been taken to hospital after he was dragged unconscious from the water.
News

Teen pulled unconscious from water

by Jacob Miley
6th Jan 2021 8:32 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A TEENAGE boy has been rushed to hospital after he was dragged unconscious from the Gold Coast seaway.

Emergency services were called to Seaway Dr about 6.15am Wednesday after being notified by Volunteer Marine Rescue.

The teenager was pulled unconscious from the water and taken to a ramp.

He regained consciousness just after 6.30am.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the teenager was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Originally published as Teen pulled unconscious from Gold Coast Seaway

drowning

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Hammering thumb no excuse to take drugs, says magistrate

        Premium Content Hammering thumb no excuse to take drugs, says magistrate

        Crime In court: A Lockyer man used meth to numb his painful thumb before being busted driving. DETAILS:

        Everybody appearing at Gatton Magistrates Court today

        Premium Content Everybody appearing at Gatton Magistrates Court today

        Crime Here is a list of matters listed at Gatton Magistrates Court

        View from a bridge: Hell and high water

        Premium Content View from a bridge: Hell and high water

        Weather Queensland floods 10 years on: Grantham rises from armageddon

        How ag businesses, job seekers can use free training

        Premium Content How ag businesses, job seekers can use free training

        News Agricultural-based businesses and job seekers looking to get into the ag industry...