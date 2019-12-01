Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A teenage kitesurfer has been rushed to hospital in a critical condition after a wind gust lifted him 5m and slammed him back into the water at Noosa Heads.
A teenage kitesurfer has been rushed to hospital in a critical condition after a wind gust lifted him 5m and slammed him back into the water at Noosa Heads.
Breaking

Teen kitesurfer critical after five-metre fall

by Danielle O’Neal
30th Nov 2019 5:48 PM | Updated: 1st Dec 2019 7:47 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TEENAGER is in a critical condition following a kitesurfing accident at the Sunshine Coast.

Paramedics were called to the incident on the shoreline of Claude Batten Drive at Noosa Heads at 4.25pm.

The male teenager suffered serious chest injuries and nearly drowned.

It is understood the teenager was on the water kitesurfing when a gust of wind lifted him up 5 metres and threw him back into the water.

He was pulled from the water by the Waverunner rescue jet ski and brought to shore where critical care paramedics treated him at the scene.

The teenager has been transported to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in critical condition.

accident critical editors picks kitesurf kitesurfing noosa heads rescue

Just In

    Plan changed for declaration

    Plan changed for declaration
    • 1st Dec 2019 10:44 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: First Town Proud winners drawn

        REVEALED: First Town Proud winners drawn

        News The first three Town Proud winners have had their names drawn. Read on to find out who the lucky buyers are.

        READER POLL: Do you trust weather forecasts?

        READER POLL: Do you trust weather forecasts?

        News Do you trust weather forecasts anymore – vote in our weekly reader poll.

        Inland Rail: What deal means for floodplain and landholders

        premium_icon Inland Rail: What deal means for floodplain and landholders

        Politics The State and Federal Government have signed their Inland Rail deal.

        Court rules in favour of 2011 flood victims

        premium_icon Court rules in favour of 2011 flood victims

        News Court rules in favour of Brisbane, Ipswich victims of 2011 floods