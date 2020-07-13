Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Teen killed in Lockhart River crash

by Andrea Falvo
13th Jul 2020 7:34 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

Police are investigating the Far North's third fatal crash in as many days after a 16-year-old male died overnight after the vehicle he was in lost control and rolled over in Lockhart River.

Initial investigations indicate about 8.40pm the single vehicle was travelling on Lockhart River Mission Road when it lost control and rolled over.

A 16-year-old male passenger was transported to the Lockhart River Health Centre where he died away a few hours later.

A 17-year-old male passenger has been be flown to Cairns Base Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The 18-year-old male driver and two 16-year-old male passengers were not physically injured.

Investigations are continuing.

Last night's fatal traffic crash continues a horror few days on Far North roads.

On Saturday, a passionate motorcycling enthusiast from Cairns and a young Julatten man were been killed in two separate road tragedies within two hours.

Tablelands police Acting Insp Greg Giles said investigations into both crashes were continuing as he begged motorists to take care on the road.

Originally published as Teen killed in Lockhart River crash

More Stories

Show More
cairns editors picks fatality teenager

Just In

    Just In

      Explosion on US Navy warship

      Explosion on US Navy warship
      • 13th Jul 2020 7:41 AM

      Top Stories

        Qld to start human trials of Covid vaccine

        premium_icon Qld to start human trials of Covid vaccine

        Health Volunteers will receive the first of the University of Queensland’s COVID-19 candidate vaccine from Monday.

        Man killed in Warrego Highway crash identified

        premium_icon Man killed in Warrego Highway crash identified

        Crime THE man who died in a crash on the Warrego Highway earlier this week was due to...

        Police raids bag up to 15 on drug charges

        premium_icon Police raids bag up to 15 on drug charges

        Crime IT was a busy Friday for police as the kicked in drug users' doors

        Vigilante smashes sex offender in the head: VIDEO

        premium_icon Vigilante smashes sex offender in the head: VIDEO

        Crime Public takes justice into their own hands