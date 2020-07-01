Teen jailed after terrifying $600 bottle shop holdup

A man who acted as a getaway driver in a frightening armed robbery watched on as an accomplice threatened a bottle shop attendant with a tomahawk.

A teenager who acted as a getaway driver in a frightening armed robbery watched on as an accomplice threatened a bottle shop attendant with a tomahawk.

Appearing at the Townsville District Court on June 25, Geoffrey Robert Thompson, 19, pleaded guilty to armed robbery in company.

The court heard on December 9 last year Thompson was an accessory to an armed robbery at a BWS liquor store

"The co-offender entered the shop wearing a hat and a bandana covering his face and he was armed with a tomahawk and demanded that the till be open," Police prosecutor Siobhan Harrison said.

The pair made off with $600.

The armed robbery charges follow Thompson being charged with seven counts of stealing on December 9 and 10 including for petrol, food, alcohol and unknown items from a chemist.

Police arrested Thompson on December 11.

Defence barrister Dane Marley told the court Thompson had been diagnosed with ADHD in 2016 and had completed a victim impact course in jail.

"I am instructed that it has opened his eyes to how his victims of these offences would have felt and there are ways that he can make things right and repay them and he wants to do that," he said.

The court heard Thompson had been released from prison on parole only seven days prior to the armed robbery.

Mr Marley said his client started "using ice immediately after release" and was injecting 1g a day, worth $500 to $600.

Chief judge Kerry O'Brien told Thompson the robbery was "concerning".

"Your behaviour shows little respect or regard for the property of other people," he said.

"It was a serious crime and it must have been very frightening for the complainant."

Chief judge O'Brien declared the five days spent in pre-sentence custody and sentenced Thompson to three years' jail.

A parole eligibility date was set at March 20 next year.

Convictions were recorded.

