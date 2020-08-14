Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The teenage boy has been rushed to Tweed Hospital after the emergency on a beach.
The teenage boy has been rushed to Tweed Hospital after the emergency on a beach.
News

Teen in serious condition after nearly drowning

by Luke Mortimer
14th Aug 2020 3:02 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A TEENAGE boy has narrowly avoided drowning after he ran into trouble while swimming at a Gold Coast beach this afternoon.

Queensland Ambulance paramedics were called to the near-drowning incident off Pacific Pde and Lang St at Bilinga about 1.30pm, a spokesman said.

Paramedics treated the school-aged male at the scene before he was rushed to Tweed Hospital.

The boy was in a serious but stable condition.

Visitors are expected to flock to Gold Coast beaches this long weekend.

Surf Life Saving Queensland has urged swimmers to find a patrolled beach, to check conditions and to always swim between the red and yellow flags.

Originally published as Teen in serious condition after nearly drowning

drowning

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        What Warrego Highway will look like in next 20 years

        Premium Content What Warrego Highway will look like in next 20 years

        News INTERCHANGE upgrades and more lanes - here’s what to expect from the $400 million highway upgrade.

        REVEALED: Multi-million-dollar Lockyer super park plans

        Premium Content REVEALED: Multi-million-dollar Lockyer super park plans

        News Dubbed the “regional playground”, $2.7 million has just been added

        Queensland’s bucket list plan to save jobs

        Premium Content Queensland’s bucket list plan to save jobs

        Employment QLD unemployment worst in the country

        Gatton uni develops lifesaving test for horses

        Premium Content Gatton uni develops lifesaving test for horses

        Pets & Animals A new test could mean the difference between life and death for horses.